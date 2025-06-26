Left Menu

Inter Milan Secures Major Financial Boost: A Step Towards Stability

Inter Milan has obtained €350 million ($411 million) funding through a U.S. private placement of senior secured notes to repay a high-yield bond due in 2027. This move is part of Oaktree Capital's strategy to enhance the club's financial stability after taking over ownership.

Updated: 26-06-2025 22:46 IST
Inter Milan has successfully acquired €350 million ($411 million) in financing through a U.S. private placement of senior secured notes set to mature in 2030. This financial maneuver aims to repay an earlier high-yield bond that was due in 2027, as revealed by the Champions League finalists on Thursday.

Last year, U.S. investment giant Oaktree Capital Management assumed control of Inter Milan following the failure of the club's previous Chinese majority shareholder to meet a €395 million payment. The latest debt restructuring is designed to strengthen Inter's financial footing.

The club stated that the reduced amount and cost of capital from this private placement highlight Oaktree's ongoing commitment to ensuring the club's long-term success and financial stability. Inter Milan recently announced plans to redeem the bond and has reached the knockout stage of the Club World Cup in the U.S. despite a recent heavy defeat in the European Champions League final.

