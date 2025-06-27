Trump Teases Major Trade Deal with India Following China Agreement

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States has successfully secured a trade agreement with China and indicated that a significant deal with India may follow soon. The President made this announcement during his address at the Big Beautiful Bill event, highlighting the progress in international trade relations.

In his speech, Trump emphasized the enthusiasm of multiple nations eager to enter trade agreements with the United States. He stated, "Everybody wants to make a deal and have a part of it. Remember a few months ago, the press was saying, 'You really have anybody of any interest?' Well, we just signed with China yesterday. We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India." Trump, however, clarified that deals will not be made universally, adding, "We're not going to make deals with everybody. Some we are just going to send them a letter, say thank you very much."

While specific details of the China deal were not disclosed, earlier reports indicated that tensions between the two countries had previously stalled bilateral trade. The President had previously announced the agreement on Truth Social, where he mentioned eased export restrictions and China's commitment to supply rare earth materials. Meanwhile, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism regarding a potential trade agreement with India, aligning with previous statements by Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who confirmed ongoing negotiations for a comprehensive trade pact. Both nations anticipate the trade deal to be advantageous and strengthen bilateral ties further.