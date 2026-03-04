Left Menu

Commerce Secretary's Epstein Ties Under Scrutiny

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will appear before the House Oversight Committee to discuss his past connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite previously distancing himself, new documents reveal Lutnick visited Epstein's island. Bipartisan calls for his resignation grow amid allegations of contradictions in his earlier statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 04:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 04:02 IST
Howard Lutnick

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is set to face the House Oversight Committee for a transcribed interview regarding his previous ties to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. This development comes as newly released emails reveal a visit to Epstein's private island, challenging Lutnick's earlier claim of severed ties.

Lutnick, appointed by former President Donald Trump, navigates intense scrutiny from both Republicans and Democrats, pressuring him to resign. While denying any wrongdoing, Lutnick expressed eagerness to clarify his position before the committee, asserting limited interactions with Epstein over the years.

As the Justice Department unveils a trove of documents shedding light on Epstein's infamous network, Lutnick is among many prominent figures in politics and business under examination. The revelations point to inconsistencies in Lutnick's previous statements, intensifying the call for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

