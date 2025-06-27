Left Menu

Kimbal's Empowered Workforce: The Secret Behind Its Meteoric Rise

Kimbal ascends to the 34th position on India's 2025 Great Mid-Size Workplaces Index, thanks to its unique work culture. Emphasizing autonomy, flexibility, and real-time feedback, Kimbal fosters an environment for innovation and growth. The company’s success underscores the power of radical trust in driving future ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:15 IST
Trust on Overdrive: How Kimbal's People-First Playbook Catapulted It to India's Top Workplaces in 2025. Image Credit: ANI
In just 24 months, Kimbal has surged from a modest team of 40 to a thriving workforce of 450, earning the 34th spot on India's 2025 Great Mid-Size Workplaces Index from Great Place to Work®.

Kimbal stands out in the energy-tech sector by embedding radical autonomy into its work culture. Employees enjoy unparalleled freedom over their schedules, with minimal restrictions on their working hours, as long as performance outcomes are unaffected. The organizational structure is streamlined, with expenditures guided by personal responsibility rather than cumbersome approval processes, enabling swift decision-making and efficient operations.

Feedback at Kimbal is an ongoing dialogue rather than a periodic event, promoting an environment of continuous learning. The company's reward system equally values the journey and destination, recognizing both successful outcomes and the learning gleaned from failures. "Our culture isn't perks; it's radical trust," states Jaya Suri, CHRO of Kimbal. For Kimbal, the Great Place to Work® honor marks a checkpoint in its journey of growth, powered by an empowered workforce and a vision to transform India's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

