Tripura's Transparent Path: Record Employment and Future Prospects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlights strides in transparent government recruitment, announcing 19,484 regular positions filled. The state's unemployment rate fell dramatically, reflecting successful policy implementation. Saha underscores infrastructure focus and skill upgrades, aligning with PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047, pushing for further workforce enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:09 IST
In a drive to maintain transparency in recruitment, Tripura has filled 19,484 vacant government posts under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha. Addressing a gathering at an appointment letter distribution ceremony, Saha emphasized the significant employment numbers achieved since the BJP assumed power.

Saha highlighted that the state's unemployment rate has significantly dropped from 10% in 2018-19 to 1.7% in the current fiscal year. This achievement places Tripura below the national unemployment figure, showcasing the effectiveness of the government's policies in reducing unemployability.

The Chief Minister also unveiled government initiatives aimed at boosting workforce skills, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for a developed India by 2047. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 638 crore were inaugurated, with substantial budget increases and enhanced tax collection rates supporting these developmental goals.

