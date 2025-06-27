Airline Operations Disrupted Amid Middle East Tensions

In the aftermath of a 12-day air conflict between Iran and Israel, airline operations in the Middle East are experiencing ongoing disruptions. Although a U.S.-brokered ceasefire ended hostilities, decreased airline traffic persists due to airspace closures and heightened safety concerns.

Numerous carriers, including Aegean Airlines, airBaltic, and Air Canada, have been affected, leading to numerous flight cancellations. As a precaution, many airlines have suspended flights to and from key Middle Eastern destinations, including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Amman.

While some airlines, like Air India and Flydubai, are planning to resume operations soon, the situation remains fluid. The prevailing uncertainty impacts both airline schedules and passenger travel plans across the region.