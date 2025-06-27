Left Menu

Revamping Workforce Skills: Boosting Employment by 2030

A report by NCAER highlights the importance of investing in workforce skilling to boost employment in labor-intensive sectors by 2030. It emphasizes increasing skilled labor, stimulating demand, and adopting best practices and policies to enhance manufacturing and services sectors for significant employment growth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recently released report by the economic think tank NCAER underscores the pivotal role of investing in workforce skills to substantially increase employment in labor-intensive sectors by the year 2030.

According to the report titled 'The Landscape of Employment in India: Pathways to Jobs,' enhancing inter-sectoral linkages could boost employment by up to 200 percent compared to current levels.

The report's author, Farzana Afridi, underlines the necessity for a multi-pronged approach, including increased government expenditure and tax reductions, alongside adopting international best practices and national quality benchmarks for skilling the workforce. Additionally, the report advocates a focus on improving training quality and incorporating digital literacy and soft skills to enhance employability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

