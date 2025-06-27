Revamping Workforce Skills: Boosting Employment by 2030

A recently released report by the economic think tank NCAER underscores the pivotal role of investing in workforce skills to substantially increase employment in labor-intensive sectors by the year 2030.

According to the report titled 'The Landscape of Employment in India: Pathways to Jobs,' enhancing inter-sectoral linkages could boost employment by up to 200 percent compared to current levels.

The report's author, Farzana Afridi, underlines the necessity for a multi-pronged approach, including increased government expenditure and tax reductions, alongside adopting international best practices and national quality benchmarks for skilling the workforce. Additionally, the report advocates a focus on improving training quality and incorporating digital literacy and soft skills to enhance employability.

