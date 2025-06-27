Revamping Workforce Skills: Boosting Employment by 2030
A report by NCAER highlights the importance of investing in workforce skilling to boost employment in labor-intensive sectors by 2030. It emphasizes increasing skilled labor, stimulating demand, and adopting best practices and policies to enhance manufacturing and services sectors for significant employment growth.
- Country:
- India
A recently released report by the economic think tank NCAER underscores the pivotal role of investing in workforce skills to substantially increase employment in labor-intensive sectors by the year 2030.
According to the report titled 'The Landscape of Employment in India: Pathways to Jobs,' enhancing inter-sectoral linkages could boost employment by up to 200 percent compared to current levels.
The report's author, Farzana Afridi, underlines the necessity for a multi-pronged approach, including increased government expenditure and tax reductions, alongside adopting international best practices and national quality benchmarks for skilling the workforce. Additionally, the report advocates a focus on improving training quality and incorporating digital literacy and soft skills to enhance employability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Activist Calls for Suspension of Helicopter Services on Chardham Yatra Route
Karnataka Halts Bike Taxi Services Amid Legal Hurdles
EPFO Urges Members to Avoid Third-Party Agents for Provident Fund Services
Streaming Services Surpass Broadcast and Cable in TV Viewership
Uttar Pradesh Launches Strategic Initiative for Medical Device Manufacturing Hub