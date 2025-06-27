Rajasthan's Vision: Transforming Into a USD 350 Billion Economy Through Advanced Technologies

Rajasthan is set on a transformative journey to become a USD 350 billion economy, according to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. In a recent announcement, Sharma highlighted how advances in technology could invigorate various sectors while establishing a conducive environment for investment.

Particularly, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture was emphasized as a method to enhance farmers' productivity. Furthermore, world-class, industry-focused training is being introduced to increase youth employability, alongside measures to reduce logistics costs and improve connectivity through new policies.

Sharma's address underscored the state's commitment to creating a 'future-ready' workforce through improved skill training and a favorable investment climate, empowered by initiatives like the Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 and new logistics parks aligned with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

