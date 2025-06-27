Rajasthan's Vision: Transforming Into a USD 350 Billion Economy Through Advanced Technologies
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma outlines plans to boost the state's economy to USD 350 billion by adopting advanced technologies across sectors. Key initiatives include AI in agriculture, world-class industry-oriented training, and an improved logistics network. New policies aim to enhance investment and employment opportunities.
Rajasthan is set on a transformative journey to become a USD 350 billion economy, according to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. In a recent announcement, Sharma highlighted how advances in technology could invigorate various sectors while establishing a conducive environment for investment.
Particularly, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture was emphasized as a method to enhance farmers' productivity. Furthermore, world-class, industry-focused training is being introduced to increase youth employability, alongside measures to reduce logistics costs and improve connectivity through new policies.
Sharma's address underscored the state's commitment to creating a 'future-ready' workforce through improved skill training and a favorable investment climate, empowered by initiatives like the Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 and new logistics parks aligned with the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
