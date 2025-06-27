Left Menu

UK Engineers Race to Thiruvananthapuram for F-35B Lightning Rescue

A British F-35B Lightning jet, part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, is undergoing repairs in Thiruvananthapuram after an emergency landing. UK aviation engineers are set to arrive to address the jet's engineering issue. The Indian authorities and airport have provided essential support for this operation.

A British F-35B Lightning jet, renowned for its short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, is currently grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The high-value aircraft encountered engineering issues necessitating an emergency landing on June 14.

In response, the UK has dispatched specialized aviation engineers to repair the jet, which is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group. Authorities confirmed that the repair process will commence once the necessary equipment and expertise arrive from the UK, minimizing disruption to airport operations.

The collaboration between the UK engineers and Indian authorities aims to ensure a swift and safe resolution. The British High Commission expressed gratitude towards Indian support during this operation, as the aircraft couldn't return to HMS Prince of Wales due to adverse weather conditions.

