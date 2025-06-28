Left Menu

Mizoram Rail Link: Bridging the Hills Beyond

The completion of the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang rail line connects Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, to India's rail network, overcoming significant geographical challenges. Approved by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, it enhances regional mobility, boosts tourism, and stimulates economic growth. The line marks Mizoram as the fourth northeastern state linked to the national railway network.

Mizoram's capital, Aizawl, is now connected to the country's rail network following the completion of the 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang rail line. This significant rail project, culminating from overcoming vast geographical challenges, is ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official from Northeast Frontier Railway.

This new link not only brings improved transportation and accessibility to Mizoram but also enhances regional mobility. It promises to boost local tourism, stimulate commercial activities, and promote small-business growth, contributing to the northeastern states' economic development.

With approval from the Commissioner of Railway Safety, the line represents a milestone as Mizoram becomes the fourth northeastern state with its capital linked to the national railway service. The project, costing approximately Rs 5,021.45 crore, further solidifies Mizoram's infrastructure and connectivity.

