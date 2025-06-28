Tamulpur Development Block Tops Niti Aayog's Aspirational Blocks Ranking
Tamulpur Development Block has been recognized by Niti Aayog as the top performer among 500 Aspirational Blocks in India for early 2025. This recognition comes with a Rs 3 crore reward to boost further development. Success was credited to the concerted efforts of district officials and innovative initiatives.
Tamulpur Development Block in Assam has been ranked as the best among 500 Aspirational Blocks by Niti Aayog for the first quarter of 2025. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the achievement, highlighting the area's progress across multiple developmental sectors.
An official statement detailed the basis of the ranking, which evaluated 40 key performance indicators in critical sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure. Recognizing this national accolade, Niti Aayog has awarded Tamulpur a grant of Rs 3 crore to enhance ongoing development efforts.
During a virtual event, Tamulpur district commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty attributed the accomplishment to the collaboration of officials and stakeholders, citing innovative programs like the Panchamrit initiative and Mission Vikalp as pivotal to their success.
