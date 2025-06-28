Rain-Induced Fuel Fiasco: Water Found in Diesel Tanks Stalls CM Convoy in Madhya Pradesh
An unexpected mix of water and diesel at a Ratlam fuel station stalled vehicles in the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Affected by unusual heavy rainfall, this incident led to operational halts and a full investigation by authorities into the fuel contamination.
- Country:
- India
A fuel contamination incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, stalled the vehicles in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy. The disruption occurred after fuels mixed with water were loaded, causing the vehicles to break down.
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) attributed the contamination to 'unusual heavy rainfall' leading to water seeping into the fuel storage tanks at the Shakti Fuels petrol pump. The incident took place on June 26, causing delays and equipment requisitions from Indore to mitigate the situation.
The fuel station was promptly sealed and samples were collected for testing following directives from local authorities. This incident preceded an important regional industry conclave scheduled in Ratlam, prompting governmental and corporate checks and preventative actions.
