Final Victim Identified: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Confirmed

The identity of the last victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash has been confirmed through DNA testing, bringing the death toll to 260. A London-bound Air India flight crashed on June 12, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground. One passenger survived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred over two weeks ago, finally saw the identification of its last victim through DNA testing, bringing the official death toll to 260, according to officials on Saturday.

On June 12, the London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash claimed the lives of 241 on board and 19 individuals on the ground. Only one passenger was fortunate enough to survive the disaster.

Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, confirmed the successful DNA matching and transfer of the final victim's remains to the family. The complex identification process, expedited remarkably within two weeks, also revealed that the deceased included nationals from India, Portugal, Britain, and Canada.

