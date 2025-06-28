Final Victim Identified: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Confirmed

The tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred over two weeks ago, finally saw the identification of its last victim through DNA testing, bringing the official death toll to 260, according to officials on Saturday.

On June 12, the London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The crash claimed the lives of 241 on board and 19 individuals on the ground. Only one passenger was fortunate enough to survive the disaster.

Dr. Rakesh Joshi, Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, confirmed the successful DNA matching and transfer of the final victim's remains to the family. The complex identification process, expedited remarkably within two weeks, also revealed that the deceased included nationals from India, Portugal, Britain, and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)