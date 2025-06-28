Transforming Railways: New MEMU Train Boosts Connectivity in West Bengal

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the inaugural Purulia-Bankura-Howrah MEMU train on Saturday, emphasizing the central government's commitment to expand railway coverage and modernize the sector. Investment in West Bengal's railways has increased from Rs 4,380 crore during 2009-14 to approximately Rs 14,000 crore presently.

Vaishnaw, speaking via video conference at Santragachi Station in West Bengal, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to expand railway coverage with modern technology and improved infrastructure. This initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and promote economic activity by connecting key junctions in West Bengal.

Notably, the Kolkata Metro expanded by 41 km during the 2014-25 period compared to just 28 km between 1972 and 2014. Challenges like land acquisition for the Kolkata Metro were addressed, and improvements under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme were praised. Lok Sabha MPs and senior railway officials attended the event.

