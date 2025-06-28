Left Menu

Transforming Railways: New MEMU Train Boosts Connectivity in West Bengal

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the Purulia-Bankura-Howrah MEMU train, focusing on enhanced railway coverage and modernization. Investment in West Bengal railways surged, boosting connectivity and economic activity. Challenges like land acquisition in Kolkata Metro were noted, with emphasis on Santragachi's development under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:43 IST
Transforming Railways: New MEMU Train Boosts Connectivity in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the inaugural Purulia-Bankura-Howrah MEMU train on Saturday, emphasizing the central government's commitment to expand railway coverage and modernize the sector. Investment in West Bengal's railways has increased from Rs 4,380 crore during 2009-14 to approximately Rs 14,000 crore presently.

Vaishnaw, speaking via video conference at Santragachi Station in West Bengal, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to expand railway coverage with modern technology and improved infrastructure. This initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and promote economic activity by connecting key junctions in West Bengal.

Notably, the Kolkata Metro expanded by 41 km during the 2014-25 period compared to just 28 km between 1972 and 2014. Challenges like land acquisition for the Kolkata Metro were addressed, and improvements under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme were praised. Lok Sabha MPs and senior railway officials attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025