Piyush Goyal's Key Trade Insights: FTA Talks, PLI Progress, and Jamun Export Milestone
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights India's latest trade efforts, including UK FTA negotiations, MSME stakeholder meetings, and PLI scheme progress. Significant steps were taken to boost bilateral trade, enforce quality standards, empower entrepreneurs, and regulate gold imports, while celebrating Vanijya Bhawan's third anniversary.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has spotlighted significant achievements within his ministry over the past 10 days, focusing on strategic international collaborations and domestic initiatives. Through a social media update, Goyal praised productive negotiations with the UK aiming for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to enhance bilateral trade and economic partnership.
During this period, Vanijya Bhawan marked its third anniversary as a pivotal innovation center progressing towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The ministry also convened a critical meeting with MSME stakeholders to discuss and collect feedback on Quality Control Orders for a more inclusive standard-setting process. Goyal stressed the enhancement of global competitiveness through quality improvements.
The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme saw a thorough review, highlighting the importance of skilled manpower and infrastructure improvements across 14 sectors to boost self-reliance in manufacturing. An MoU with a digital platform is set to empower one million entrepreneurs in rural India with AI and regional language tools. Meanwhile, fresh jamuns have marked a new export milestone, reaching the UK from Karnataka.
