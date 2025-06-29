Indian Ban Disrupts Pakistan's Maritime Trade

India has enforced a ban on ships carrying Pakistani goods from docking at its ports, causing a spike in freight charges and an increase in transit duration, a recent media report states.

In reaction to the Pahalgam terror incident, India enacted comprehensive restrictions starting May 2, 2025, prohibiting both direct and indirect imports and transits of goods originating from or exported to Pakistan.

Pakistani importers complain of elongated shipping durations and soaring freight expenses following this ban. Shipping operations are further compromised as primary vessels avoid Pakistan, leading importers to depend on costlier feeder vessels, reports Javed Bilwani of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)