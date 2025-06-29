Left Menu

Indian Ban Disrupts Pakistan's Maritime Trade

India's ban on vessels carrying Pakistani goods has driven up shipping costs and extended transit times. The move, a response to a recent terror attack, affects imports due to dependency on feeder vessels. Exporters report minimal overall impact, but rising insurance and freight costs challenge trade efficiency.

Updated: 29-06-2025 11:52 IST
  • Pakistan

India has enforced a ban on ships carrying Pakistani goods from docking at its ports, causing a spike in freight charges and an increase in transit duration, a recent media report states.

In reaction to the Pahalgam terror incident, India enacted comprehensive restrictions starting May 2, 2025, prohibiting both direct and indirect imports and transits of goods originating from or exported to Pakistan.

Pakistani importers complain of elongated shipping durations and soaring freight expenses following this ban. Shipping operations are further compromised as primary vessels avoid Pakistan, leading importers to depend on costlier feeder vessels, reports Javed Bilwani of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

