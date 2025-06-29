Railway Connectivity Partially Restored After Landslide Disruption
Railway services to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam were partially restored following landslide disruptions. Initial train operations resumed, including the Kanchenjunga Express. Restoration efforts continue, with full services expected soon. Goods trains for Tripura and Barak Valley are prioritized. Road connectivity improvements are underway as per Assam CM's updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The railway link to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam was partially restored on Sunday, six days after landslides disrupted the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur hill section.
Initial train operations, including the Kanchenjunga Express, have resumed with full services anticipated by Monday. Priority is given to goods trains carrying essential supplies.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reported efforts to restore partial road communication in the landslide-affected Dima Hasao district, facilitating alternative routes for light motor vehicles and ambulances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- landslide
- Tripura
- Manipur
- Mizoram
- Assam
- restoration
- train
- goods
- connectivity
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Regiment Marks 84th Raising Day Amidst Key Operations
Assam Regiment Celebrates 84th Raising Day with Reverence and Pride
Honoring Heritage: 165th Infantry Marks Assam Regiment's 84th Raising Day
Assam Regiment Marks 84th Raising Day with Solemn Tributes
Assam Government's Ambitious Eviction Drive in Goalpara District