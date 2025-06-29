Railway Connectivity Partially Restored After Landslide Disruption

The railway link to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam was partially restored on Sunday, six days after landslides disrupted the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur hill section.

Initial train operations, including the Kanchenjunga Express, have resumed with full services anticipated by Monday. Priority is given to goods trains carrying essential supplies.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reported efforts to restore partial road communication in the landslide-affected Dima Hasao district, facilitating alternative routes for light motor vehicles and ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)