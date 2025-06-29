Left Menu

Railway Connectivity Partially Restored After Landslide Disruption

Railway services to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam were partially restored following landslide disruptions. Initial train operations resumed, including the Kanchenjunga Express. Restoration efforts continue, with full services expected soon. Goods trains for Tripura and Barak Valley are prioritized. Road connectivity improvements are underway as per Assam CM's updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The railway link to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam was partially restored on Sunday, six days after landslides disrupted the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur hill section.

Initial train operations, including the Kanchenjunga Express, have resumed with full services anticipated by Monday. Priority is given to goods trains carrying essential supplies.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reported efforts to restore partial road communication in the landslide-affected Dima Hasao district, facilitating alternative routes for light motor vehicles and ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

