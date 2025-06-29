India Targets USD 1 Billion Turmeric Exports by 2030

In a major initiative to boost turmeric exports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed plans to target USD 1 billion by 2030. Speaking at the inauguration of the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Shah emphasized the board's role in enhancing packing, branding, marketing, and export processes.

The board aims to ensure remunerative prices for turmeric farmers while advancing research and development. Shah highlighted the Indian government's commitment to achieving this ambitious export target, noting full preparations are underway to access international markets effectively.

During the 2023 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the establishment of a Turmeric Board in Telangana, fulfilling a long-standing demand of farmers in Nizamabad. The board's creation was reinforced by a Rs 200 crore allocation to improve crop quality and farmers' income.