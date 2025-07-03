Left Menu

Tragic Ferry Sinking Near Bali: Rescue Efforts Intensify

A ferry carrying 65 people sank near Bali, leading to five confirmed deaths and dozens missing. Indonesian rescue teams are facing challenges due to rough seas but have saved 35 individuals. Overloaded boats with poor safety standards lead to frequent maritime accidents in the archipelago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:57 IST
Tragic Ferry Sinking Near Bali: Rescue Efforts Intensify
Indonesian rescuers are in a race against time to locate missing passengers after a ferry sank near Bali, leaving five passengers dead and dozens unaccounted for. The ferry was carrying 65 people when it sank near the island late Wednesday, amid challenging sea conditions.

The vessel, KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya, met its tragic fate approximately 30 minutes after departing from Banyuwangi port in East Java. Officials report that out of the 65 onboard, 53 were passengers and 12 were crew members, along with 22 vehicles. So far, 35 people have been rescued, with many still missing.

Inadequate safety measures on ferries in Indonesia, a country composed of over 17,000 islands, often lead to such tragedies. The transport ministry notes that the ferry was licensed to carry slightly more passengers and vehicles. A rescue effort is underway, deploying a helicopter and 13 underwater rescuers amidst strong currents.

