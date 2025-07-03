Left Menu

Gadkari Promises Rs 2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Boom in Jharkhand

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a commitment to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Jharkhand's infrastructure, focusing on national highways. This includes projects like the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield corridor and the Delhi-Kolkata corridor, aimed at bolstering connectivity and fostering development in the mineral-rich state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:04 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday, unveiled an ambitious plan to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in Jharkhand's infrastructure, with a focus on transforming the state's highways sector. Highlighting Jharkhand's rich mineral resources, Gadkari promised unprecedented growth in connectivity initiatives.

Addressing a public gathering, Gadkari shared specifics of the projects, including the Rs 36,000-crore Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata greenfield corridor slated for completion by March 2028 and the Rs 12,800-crore Ranchi-Varanasi economic corridor by January 2028. He also announced the completion of the Delhi-Kolkata Rs 31,700-crore six-lane corridor by June 2026.

Emphasizing the need for 'development politics' post-elections, Gadkari urged the Jharkhand government to resolve land acquisition and clearance hurdles. He highlighted the expansion of the national highway network to 4,470 km since 2014 and inaugurated significant roadworks, reinforcing better state connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

