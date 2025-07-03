Left Menu

Economic Growth Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty: CII's Vision for India

India's economy is poised for a 6.4-6.7% growth in the financial year, driven by domestic demand despite global uncertainties, says CII President Rajiv Memani. Advocating GST simplification, Memani underscores the need for economic reforms and competitiveness in emerging sectors to maintain growth momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:25 IST
Economic Growth Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty: CII's Vision for India
economy
  • Country:
  • India

India's economy is projected to grow between 6.4% and 6.7% this financial year, bolstered by strong domestic demand despite facing headwinds from global uncertainties, according to newly appointed CII President Rajiv Memani.

During his inaugural press briefing, Memani championed a simplified GST structure with three tiers. Essential items would attract a 5% tax, luxury and sin goods 28%, with remaining goods in the 12-18% range—a notable shift from the current four-tier system.

Memani also indicated the need for bold economic reforms, highlighting sectors like high-end manufacturing and AI competitiveness. His vision includes easing of GST on key consumer products to invigorate economic activity further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025