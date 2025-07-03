Economic Growth Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty: CII's Vision for India

India's economy is projected to grow between 6.4% and 6.7% this financial year, bolstered by strong domestic demand despite facing headwinds from global uncertainties, according to newly appointed CII President Rajiv Memani.

During his inaugural press briefing, Memani championed a simplified GST structure with three tiers. Essential items would attract a 5% tax, luxury and sin goods 28%, with remaining goods in the 12-18% range—a notable shift from the current four-tier system.

Memani also indicated the need for bold economic reforms, highlighting sectors like high-end manufacturing and AI competitiveness. His vision includes easing of GST on key consumer products to invigorate economic activity further.

(With inputs from agencies.)