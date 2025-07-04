Nebula By Titan Unveils "JALSA" Tourbillon -- A Monumental Tribute To Indian Heritage And Horological Excellence

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: In a moment that will be remembered as a defining chapter in the history of Indian luxury, Nebula by Titan proudly unveils JALSA -- a breathtakingly rare tourbillon timepiece from Nebula, its 18K gold watchmaking house. Crafted to honour 225 years of the Hawa Mahal, and to mark India's boldest foray yet into global haute horlogerie, JALSA is not just a watch. It is a proclamation -- of culture, of craft, of the quiet and powerful grandeur we carry within.

With JALSA, Nebula sets a new gold standard -- literally and metaphorically -- for Indian design on the world stage. This extraordinary timepiece becomes Titan's official entrant to the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) 2025, the world's most prestigious watchmaking forum. It signals not only Titan's ascension, but India's arrival as a force in global fine watchmaking -- where tradition and innovation no longer sit apart, but rise together. At the core of JALSA is a vision: to give form to India's soul through mastery, to let time itself bow before beauty, and to celebrate the monumental legacy that resides not just in palaces, but in people. This vision is brought to life by a hand-painted marble dial -- a singular piece of miniature artistry envisioned by Padma Shri Shakir Ali. Using natural gemstone pigments and centuries-old techniques, the dial immortalises a royal procession before the Hawa Mahal -- each brushstroke a whisper of Jaipur's grandeur and India's heritage.

Encased in 18K rose gold and set with a luminous red agate, JALSA gleams with symbolic intensity. But its artistry continues within: a Titan in-house flying tourbillon movement, made of 144 precision parts and 14 jewels, beats at its heart. The movement is crowned with architectural bridges inlaid with red agate, and a poetic sapphire magnifier counterpoise on the minute hand -- a masterstroke of design that reimagines time as something not just counted, but felt. Visible through a sapphire crystal exhibition caseback, the movement is not just functional -- it is performative, sculptural, and sublime. It reflects the very soul of this creation: India, in all its splendour, intricacy, and timeless rhythm. Priced at Rs. 40.5 lakhs and limited to only 10 pieces, JALSA is not just a watch -- it is a historic collectible. A confluence of Indian excellence and horological mastery, it is a tribute to those who value rarity, artistry, and legacy in equal measure.

C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Ltd, said: "With JALSA, we are not just launching a watch -- we are presenting a cultural artefact. It is a rare fusion of India's artistic magnificence and watchmaking mastery, brought to life by our teams with unrelenting passion. As we present JALSA to the world at GPHG, we do so with pride -- for India, for Titan, and for everything we carry within us."

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Ltd., added "JALSA is more than design -- it is conviction, legacy, and artistry woven into one extraordinary timepiece. It is the clearest expression yet of our intent to place Indian luxury and craftsmanship firmly on the global map. With this watch, we honour our past -- and claim our future." Sushmita Sen, actor and icon, shared "I'm deeply honoured to be part of this milestone moment for Nebula -- Jalsa is a celebration of India's artistic legacy and craftsmanship, expressed through horological excellence. Titan has long embodied the spirit of Indian innovation and design, and with Jalsa, it carries that legacy onto the global stage. The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève entry is not just a proud moment for the brand, but for India -- a testament to the world-class artistry rooted in our culture."

JALSA is not merely an object of beauty. It is a national narrative cast in gold, painted in history, and powered by invention. A once-in-a-generation masterpiece. A moment of arrival -- for a brand, for a country, and for every individual who dares to carry their legacy forward.

