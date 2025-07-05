Tragedy in Telangana: Odisha Workers' Lives Cut Short in Factory Explosion

The tragic explosion at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district continues to exact its toll as the confirmed death count of Odisha workers reaches nine. In a recent development, authorities identified Purna Chandra Sahu from Cuttack district using DNA analysis, the Officer on Special Duty reported on Saturday.

The devastating event unfolded on June 30 at a pharmaceutical plant in Pashamylaram, claiming lives across various districts in Odisha—three from Ganjam, two each from Cuttack and Nabarangpur, and one each from Balasore and Jajpur. All deceased have been returned to grieving families.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi responded by announcing a Rs 10 lakh compensation per family. Meanwhile, among four injured, Samir Padhi is recuperating after severe burns. The Odisha government is mourning the losses while providing aid to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)