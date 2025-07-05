Left Menu

Pioneering Climate Resilience: NCDEX and IMD's Strategic Weather Derivatives Launch

The NCDEX and IMD have signed a groundbreaking MoU to launch India's first weather derivatives aimed at mitigating climate risks for agriculture. Using IMD's historical and real-time weather data, NCDEX will develop tailored products to support informed decision-making across agriculture, transport, and allied industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:46 IST
Pioneering Climate Resilience: NCDEX and IMD's Strategic Weather Derivatives Launch
Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards climate resilience, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce India's first weather derivatives.

This initiative seeks to empower the agriculture sector by utilizing IMD's comprehensive historical and real-time climate data, enabling stakeholders to assess and respond to climate risks with precision. This move marks a landmark collaboration aimed at providing farmers with tools to better navigate issues of erratic rainfall and climate volatility.

Arun Raste, Managing Director & CEO of NCDEX, highlighted the transformative potential of these weather derivatives in fostering a climate-resilient rural economy, stating they offer a market-based solution to safeguard productivity and incomes against climate unpredictabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025