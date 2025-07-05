Left Menu

Contractors Demand Rs 89,000 Crore Dues from Maharashtra Government

Contractors working on government projects in Maharashtra claim unpaid dues of Rs 89,000 crore, sparking a statewide protest. Despite delivering work, only 5% of payments have been released. They warn of economic repercussions and stress the need for prompt payment to sustain operations and state growth.

Updated: 05-07-2025 15:19 IST
Contractors Demand Rs 89,000 Crore Dues from Maharashtra Government
Contractors associated with Maharashtra government projects are claiming a staggering unpaid sum of Rs 89,000 crore. The delay in payments has triggered a statewide protest, with 30 district collectors receiving appeals for expedited disbursements.

Milind Bhosale, president of the Maharashtra State Contractor Mahasangh, stated that major organizations, including the Mahasangh, Builders Association of India, and Maharashtra State Engineers Forum, have joined forces for this cause. The unpaid dues, linked to key development projects like road construction and building repairs, have been pending since July last year.

Around 5 lakh contractors are affected, with individual dues ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 crore. Bhosale highlighted the financial strain this has caused, affecting contractors' ability to pay suppliers and employees, and warned of broader economic impacts if the situation persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

