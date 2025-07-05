Technical Snag Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight

A Thai Lion Air flight destined for Bangkok was grounded shortly after its departure from Kolkata due to a technical issue, officials reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had 130 passengers and seven crew members on board when a flap-related problem forced it to return to the parking bay.

Authorities confirmed that the flight's cancellation was necessary to ensure passenger safety, providing hotel accommodations for all affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)