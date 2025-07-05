Left Menu

Technical Snag Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight

A Thai Lion Air flight bound for Bangkok from Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft's flaps. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 130 passengers and seven crew, returned to the parking bay shortly after pushback. Safety precautions resulted in all passengers receiving hotel accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:38 IST
A Thai Lion Air flight destined for Bangkok was grounded shortly after its departure from Kolkata due to a technical issue, officials reported.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had 130 passengers and seven crew members on board when a flap-related problem forced it to return to the parking bay.

Authorities confirmed that the flight's cancellation was necessary to ensure passenger safety, providing hotel accommodations for all affected travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

