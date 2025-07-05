Technical Snag Grounds Thai Lion Air Flight
A Thai Lion Air flight bound for Bangkok from Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft's flaps. The Boeing 737-800, carrying 130 passengers and seven crew, returned to the parking bay shortly after pushback. Safety precautions resulted in all passengers receiving hotel accommodations.
A Thai Lion Air flight destined for Bangkok was grounded shortly after its departure from Kolkata due to a technical issue, officials reported.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, had 130 passengers and seven crew members on board when a flap-related problem forced it to return to the parking bay.
Authorities confirmed that the flight's cancellation was necessary to ensure passenger safety, providing hotel accommodations for all affected travelers.
