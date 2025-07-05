Left Menu

India Asserts Strength in Indo-US Trade Negotiations

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected claims that India would yield to pressure over a trade deal with the US. He emphasized that India negotiates from a position of strength, contrasting the current government’s approach with the alleged concessions made by the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:11 IST
India Asserts Strength in Indo-US Trade Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid criticism from the Congress, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that India is negotiating a trade deal with the United States confidently and without succumbing to external pressures. He highlighted that India stands firm on ensuring national interests are prioritized over deadlines.

Responding to claims from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Goyal rebutted allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would capitulate to the US's tariff deadlines. Goyal pointed out the Modi government's success in formulating beneficial trade agreements with numerous countries as an example of India's elevated stature in global trade.

Goyal stressed that the past UPA government, led by Congress, signed agreements against national interest, whereas the current administration is committed to ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes. He mentioned ongoing discussions with multiple developed nations, standing by the principle that national interest should always remain supreme in international negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025