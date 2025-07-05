India Asserts Strength in Indo-US Trade Negotiations

Amid criticism from the Congress, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has asserted that India is negotiating a trade deal with the United States confidently and without succumbing to external pressures. He highlighted that India stands firm on ensuring national interests are prioritized over deadlines.

Responding to claims from Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Goyal rebutted allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would capitulate to the US's tariff deadlines. Goyal pointed out the Modi government's success in formulating beneficial trade agreements with numerous countries as an example of India's elevated stature in global trade.

Goyal stressed that the past UPA government, led by Congress, signed agreements against national interest, whereas the current administration is committed to ensuring mutually beneficial outcomes. He mentioned ongoing discussions with multiple developed nations, standing by the principle that national interest should always remain supreme in international negotiations.

