Park Group Unveils Revamped Krishna Superspeciality Hospital in Bathinda

Park Group of Hospitals, renowned across North India for its superior healthcare services, proudly announces the grand re-launch of Krishna Superspeciality Hospital in Bathinda.

The facility boasts over 250 beds, 70 ICU beds, more than 100 expert doctors, and 30+ superspecialties. Equipped with cutting-edge critical care units and advanced technology, Krishna Superspeciality Hospital is poised to serve as a one-stop destination for holistic and advanced medical treatments.

Dr. Ajit Gupta, Founder & Chairman, highlights the hospital's role in delivering top-tier, accessible care to Bathinda and beyond, affirming Park Group's commitment to excellence and patient-centric service.

With key specialists such as Dr. Rohit Mody in cardiology and Dr. Sushil Kotru in endocrinology leading their respective departments, the hospital ensures comprehensive care across various medical disciplines.

Empanelment with major government and private insurance schemes further enhances the hospital's mission to provide cashless, convenient care to the community.

This relaunch is part of a broader strategy that expands Park Group's footprint to 14 hospitals in 12 cities, cementing its leadership in the healthcare sector.

