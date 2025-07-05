Left Menu

Mumbai's New Senior-Friendly Train: A Ride of Comfort and Safety

Central Railway has launched a suburban train in Mumbai with a specially designed compartment for senior citizens. Modified for ease and safety, this dedicated space features enhanced seating and improved aesthetics, demonstrating Indian Railways' commitment to inclusive transportation.

Central Railway has unveiled a suburban train in Mumbai featuring an exclusive compartment tailored for senior citizens, according to officials.

In a statement, Central Railway revealed that the middle luggage compartment in the sixth coach, closest to Mumbai, underwent structural and visual updates focused on senior citizens, following direct orders from the Railway Board.

This prototype, crafted at the Central Railway's Matunga Workshop, serves as the blueprint for retrofitting similar train compartments with senior-friendly amenities, underscoring Indian Railways' dedication to enhancing passenger experiences.

