Mumbai's New Senior-Friendly Train: A Ride of Comfort and Safety
Central Railway has launched a suburban train in Mumbai with a specially designed compartment for senior citizens. Modified for ease and safety, this dedicated space features enhanced seating and improved aesthetics, demonstrating Indian Railways' commitment to inclusive transportation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Central Railway has unveiled a suburban train in Mumbai featuring an exclusive compartment tailored for senior citizens, according to officials.
In a statement, Central Railway revealed that the middle luggage compartment in the sixth coach, closest to Mumbai, underwent structural and visual updates focused on senior citizens, following direct orders from the Railway Board.
This prototype, crafted at the Central Railway's Matunga Workshop, serves as the blueprint for retrofitting similar train compartments with senior-friendly amenities, underscoring Indian Railways' dedication to enhancing passenger experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Faces Scrutiny for Safety Lapses and Pilot Oversight Issues
Aviation safety watchdog DGCA slaps show cause notice on Air India for violating flight duty time limitations norms of crew: Sources.
Drones and Robots Revolutionize Nuclear Plant Safety and Operations Worldwide
ONGC Advances in Containing Assam Gas Leak; Safety Measures Intensify
COCOMI Demands 'Farmer Safety Zone' in Imphal Valley