Strategic Alliances: India-Argentina Strengthen Ties in Critical Sectors

During a pivotal visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with President Javier Milei, aiming to fortify bilateral cooperation across key sectors including critical minerals, trade, and energy. This engagement reflects a mutual commitment to strategic collaboration.

Modi's stop in Buenos Aires is part of a larger five-nation tour, underscoring the importance of India's dynamic global partnership initiatives. Talks between the leaders revolved around expanding ties in trade, agriculture, and strategic sectors critical for national developments.

The nations' relationship, elevated to a strategic partnership in 2019, has witnessed substantial growth in bilateral trade, peaking at USD 6.4 billion in 2022. The cooperation particularly in lithium resources, essential for India's green energy shift, marks a significant area of synergy between the two countries.

