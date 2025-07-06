Transrail Lighting Aims for 10% Market Share Growth
Transrail Lighting, a key player in the transmission and distribution sector, aims to maintain and potentially increase its 8-10% market share this year with Power Grid Corporation. The company's order book shows significant growth, and it expects revenue visibility for up to 30 months.
- Country:
- India
Transrail Lighting, a notable player in the transmission and distribution sector, is targeting an 8-10% market share in contracts with Power Grid Corporation this year, according to company officials.
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the nation's largest power transmission utility, has laid out a substantial capital expenditure plan for the coming years, aiming to enhance infrastructure and capacity.
Amidst this backdrop, Transrail Lighting has exhibited robust growth, reporting a significant increase in its order book and setting sights on new international markets, signaling a strong trajectory towards sustained success.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yoga's Cultural Resonance: A Key to India's Wellbeing
Stabilizing Foreign Investment Trends Resurface Amid Indian Market Strength
Yoga Day Unites India: A Global Call for Wellness
Operation Sindhu: India Safely Evacuates Over 500 Nationals from Iran Amid Tensions
INTERPOL Aids CBI in Return of Multi-Crore Scam Suspect to India