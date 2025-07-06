Transrail Lighting Aims for 10% Market Share Growth

Transrail Lighting, a notable player in the transmission and distribution sector, is targeting an 8-10% market share in contracts with Power Grid Corporation this year, according to company officials.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the nation's largest power transmission utility, has laid out a substantial capital expenditure plan for the coming years, aiming to enhance infrastructure and capacity.

Amidst this backdrop, Transrail Lighting has exhibited robust growth, reporting a significant increase in its order book and setting sights on new international markets, signaling a strong trajectory towards sustained success.

(With inputs from agencies.)