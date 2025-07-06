Left Menu

Stellantis' Strategy: A Call for Policy Uniformity in India's Auto Sector

Stellantis, a major European automaker, seeks a long-term stable policy framework across India to enhance its business strategies. The company aims for uniform policies in electric vehicles and taxation, while expanding its Citroen brand's presence in Tier III and IV markets, planning significant investment and infrastructure development in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 11:53 IST
  • Country:
  • France

European automaker Stellantis is calling for the Indian government to implement a long-term stable policy framework that is consistent across states. This move is critical for automakers to effectively execute their business strategies over the long term, especially in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and MD of Stellantis India, emphasized the need for uniform policies in an interaction with PTI, noting that such consistency would enable the auto industry to plan at a national level rather than on a state-by-state basis. Hazela pointed to varying state policies on electric vehicles as an example of existing challenges.

Stellantis is also working to expand its presence in India, particularly through the Citroen brand. The company plans to nearly double its sales touchpoints within a year, focusing on smaller towns and semi-urban areas to capture growth potential. This effort is supported by a planned investment increase, including Rs 2,000 crore for expansion in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

