Switzerland Reopens Tehran Embassy Amidst Air Tensions
Switzerland has reopened its embassy in Tehran following a closure caused by air conflict between Israel and Iran. Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, along with a small team, traveled overland via Azerbaijan to resume diplomatic operations, which had been suspended since June 20.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Switzerland, acting as a representative for U.S. interests in Iran, has officially reopened its embassy in Tehran after its closure amidst escalating air hostilities between Israel and Iran, as confirmed by the Swiss foreign ministry on Sunday.
Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, accompanied by a small diplomatic team, made their return to Tehran traveling overland through Azerbaijan, signaling a gradual resumption of their diplomatic activities.
The embassy had ceased its operations on June 20 following increased regional tensions, but will now begin the process of full operational status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Tehran
- Embassy
- Reopen
- Iran
- Israel
- Air War
- Ambassador
- Diplomatic
- Operations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate: Iran and Israel Trade Missile Strikes Amid Stalled Diplomacy
Iran-Israel Tensions Escalate Amid Global Diplomatic Efforts
Trump Countermands Gabbard on Iran Nuclear Intelligence
Israel's Recent Strike: The Isfahan Nuclear Encounter
Operation Sindhu: India Safely Evacuates Over 500 Nationals from Iran Amid Tensions