Switzerland Reopens Tehran Embassy Amidst Air Tensions

Switzerland, acting as a representative for U.S. interests in Iran, has officially reopened its embassy in Tehran after its closure amidst escalating air hostilities between Israel and Iran, as confirmed by the Swiss foreign ministry on Sunday.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, accompanied by a small diplomatic team, made their return to Tehran traveling overland through Azerbaijan, signaling a gradual resumption of their diplomatic activities.

The embassy had ceased its operations on June 20 following increased regional tensions, but will now begin the process of full operational status.

(With inputs from agencies.)