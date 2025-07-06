Left Menu

Switzerland Reopens Tehran Embassy Amidst Air Tensions

Switzerland has reopened its embassy in Tehran following a closure caused by air conflict between Israel and Iran. Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, along with a small team, traveled overland via Azerbaijan to resume diplomatic operations, which had been suspended since June 20.

Updated: 06-07-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 14:38 IST
Switzerland, acting as a representative for U.S. interests in Iran, has officially reopened its embassy in Tehran after its closure amidst escalating air hostilities between Israel and Iran, as confirmed by the Swiss foreign ministry on Sunday.

Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano, accompanied by a small diplomatic team, made their return to Tehran traveling overland through Azerbaijan, signaling a gradual resumption of their diplomatic activities.

The embassy had ceased its operations on June 20 following increased regional tensions, but will now begin the process of full operational status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

