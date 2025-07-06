Left Menu

China Strikes Back: EU Medical Devices Barred Amid Trade Tensions

China has announced a prohibition on European medical device companies selling to the Chinese government following the EU's restrictions on Chinese products. The policy targets procurement exceeding 45 million yuan. This is part of broader trade tensions, including new anti-dumping duties imposed on European brandy.

In response to the European Union's recent restrictions on Chinese medical devices, China has announced that European medical device companies will be barred from selling to the Chinese government. This new policy, outlined by China's Finance Ministry, applies to procurement budgets exceeding 45 million yuan.

This measure will, however, exempt European companies that have invested and established manufacturing operations within China. It comes amid a series of escalating trade disputes, including China's recent imposition of anti-dumping duties on European brandy. The duties chiefly affect cognac produced in France but include exceptions for major producers.

The EU's recent exclusion of Chinese companies from government purchases above 5 million euros prompted China's counteraction. While China proposes to resolve these differences through dialogue, it accuses the EU of ignoring calls for cooperation and erecting further barriers in an already tense trade environment.

