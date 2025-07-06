Maharashtra's Intelligent Traffic Revolution: ITMS Transforming Highways
The Maharashtra government is expanding its Intelligent Traffic Management System to cover nearly 2,000 kilometers of road, including nine major highway stretches. Despite criticism from transporters, the project, costing Rs 1,387 crore and involving radar-mounted interceptor vehicles, aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities.
The Maharashtra government is ambitiously expanding its Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to cover almost 2,000 kilometers of road throughout the state. This includes important stretches like Thane-Achhad and Mumbai-Kagal highways. Officials claim this move aims to curb traffic violations and enhance road safety by implementing advanced technology.
The project, with a substantial investment of Rs 1,387 crore, is spearheaded by a consortium led by Ashoka Buildcon Limited. The inclusion of radar-mounted interceptor vehicles is part of the strategy, promising more effective enforcement of traffic rules. However, concerns linger among transporters about the system's efficiency and fairness.
Despite facing criticism and delays, the project is gearing up for implementation within the next 15 months. The government is confident that the rollout will discourage traffic violations and potentially reduce road fatalities across some of Maharashtra's busiest highways.
