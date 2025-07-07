Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Sees 122% Spike in Institutional Investments, Despite Annual Decline

In Q2 2025, India's real estate sector attracted $1.80 billion in institutional investments, marking a 122% rise from the previous quarter. However, a 42% annual decline was noted. Foreign investments form 66% of the total, with a significant shift towards co-investments amid global uncertainties.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's real estate sector attracted institutional investments worth $1.80 billion in the second quarter of 2025, a significant 122% increase from the previous quarter, according to Vestian. However, despite this quarterly surge, a 42% annual decline was reported compared to the highest-ever quarterly investments recorded.

The report highlights that nearly 89% of foreign investments originated from the U.S., Japan, and Hong Kong, primarily into commercial properties. Residential sectors saw just 11% of investments, with diversified properties receiving the remaining funds. The proportion of investments from these nations remained stable year-over-year.

While foreign investments continued to dominate with a 66% share, down from 71% in Q2 2024, their overall value fell 46% to $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, co-investments nearly doubled to represent 15% of the total, hinting at a more cautious investor sentiment amidst geopolitical and economic challenges.

