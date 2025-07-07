Left Menu

Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 31% consolidated revenue increase in Q1 FY25-26, buoyed by India and global operations despite gold price volatility. Middle East showed a 26% rise, and digital platform Candere saw 67% growth. The company plans to open 170 new showrooms globally this fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:25 IST
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite persistent market challenges, Kalyan Jewellers announced a robust 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY2025-26. This increase comes even as the company navigates the choppy waters of gold price volatility and geopolitical tensions.

The jewellery giant reported consolidated net revenue of Rs 5,557.63 crore, showcasing strong performance in Indian operations with a parallel 31% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. Global operations contributed substantially, adding 15% to the consolidated revenue.

Remarkable growth was also witnessed in the Middle East, where a 26% increase was attributed to same-store-sales growth, and the digital platform Candere reported a striking 67% revenue uptick. Kalyan Jewellers continues its expansion strategy with plans to open 170 showrooms globally by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025