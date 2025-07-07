Kalyan Jewellers Shines with 31% Revenue Growth Despite Market Challenges

Despite persistent market challenges, Kalyan Jewellers announced a robust 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue for the first quarter of FY2025-26. This increase comes even as the company navigates the choppy waters of gold price volatility and geopolitical tensions.

The jewellery giant reported consolidated net revenue of Rs 5,557.63 crore, showcasing strong performance in Indian operations with a parallel 31% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. Global operations contributed substantially, adding 15% to the consolidated revenue.

Remarkable growth was also witnessed in the Middle East, where a 26% increase was attributed to same-store-sales growth, and the digital platform Candere reported a striking 67% revenue uptick. Kalyan Jewellers continues its expansion strategy with plans to open 170 showrooms globally by June 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)