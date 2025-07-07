Boost for Entrepreneurs: India's CGTMSE Unleashes Opportunities

The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) in India is taking bold steps to empower budding entrepreneurs through the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). With the goal of fueling self-employment, the scheme provides vital support to MSMEs, offering them access to collateral-free loans via a robust credit guarantee.

The CGTMSE enables Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) to receive loans of up to Rs 10 crore without the hurdle of traditional collateral or third-party guarantees. Depending on the borrower's profile and risk assessment, the guarantee coverage extends from 75% to 90%. The scheme is open to all MSEs, whether established or just starting out, and applicants can seek this benefit through partnered banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Launched in 2000, the initiative boasts a corpus contributed by the Government and SIDBI in a 4:1 ratio. As of July 1, 2025, loans amounting to Rs 10,26,145 crore have been sanctioned, with Maharashtra receiving the highest approvals. This scheme plays a critical role in the national economy, supporting over 1.2 crore guarantees for new and existing enterprises, demonstrating its significant impact on employment and business growth across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)