Left Menu

Uttarakhand Introduces New Tempo Travellers to Boost Tourism and Ease Traffic

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 20 new air-conditioned tempo travellers to operate on Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes. These vehicles aim to ease traffic congestion and enhance tourism. A successful rollout may lead to more such vehicles and electric buses joining the fleet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:25 IST
Uttarakhand Introduces New Tempo Travellers to Boost Tourism and Ease Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 20 new air-conditioned tempo travellers to service the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance passenger comfort.

The initiative involves ten 17-seater mini vehicles per route, operated by the State Transport Corporation. With less road space occupied, these vehicles are expected to streamline traffic flow.

Highlighting the dual goals of economic growth and enhanced tourism, Chief Minister Dhami mentioned ongoing plans to introduce electric buses to the state's transport options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025