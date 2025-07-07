Uttarakhand Introduces New Tempo Travellers to Boost Tourism and Ease Traffic

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 20 new air-conditioned tempo travellers to service the Dehradun-Mussoorie and Haldwani-Nainital routes, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance passenger comfort.

The initiative involves ten 17-seater mini vehicles per route, operated by the State Transport Corporation. With less road space occupied, these vehicles are expected to streamline traffic flow.

Highlighting the dual goals of economic growth and enhanced tourism, Chief Minister Dhami mentioned ongoing plans to introduce electric buses to the state's transport options.

