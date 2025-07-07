Navi Mumbai Hoteliers Protest Against Excise Duty Hikes

In Navi Mumbai, hotel owners are up in arms, threatening to surrender their permits in the wake of what they describe as 'discriminatory and unsustainable' hikes in Maharashtra's state excise duty.

The Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association (NMHOA), under the leadership of President Dayanand Shetty, has vocally opposed these increases, arguing that they unfairly target the hotel industry.

In addition to criticizing the recent VAT hike as arbitrary, the association warns of dire economic consequences, as they brace against the added burden of increased excise renewal fees.