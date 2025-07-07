Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Hoteliers Protest Against Excise Duty Hikes

Hotel owners in Navi Mumbai threaten to surrender permits due to hikes in state excise duty and VAT, claiming measures are unsustainable and discriminatory. The Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association, led by Dayanand Shetty, demands a rollback, citing economic pressures with the added burden of increased excise renewal fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Navi Mumbai, hotel owners are up in arms, threatening to surrender their permits in the wake of what they describe as 'discriminatory and unsustainable' hikes in Maharashtra's state excise duty.

The Navi Mumbai Hotel Owners Association (NMHOA), under the leadership of President Dayanand Shetty, has vocally opposed these increases, arguing that they unfairly target the hotel industry.

In addition to criticizing the recent VAT hike as arbitrary, the association warns of dire economic consequences, as they brace against the added burden of increased excise renewal fees.

