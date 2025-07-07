Tata Group Puts Safety First Amidst Expansion Plans

Tata Group is emphasizing enhanced safety measures as a priority across all its companies, according to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. The initiative follows recent queries about safety in the wake of the Air India crash. At the Annual General Meeting of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Chandrasekaran underlined the importance of safety in ongoing expansion efforts.

A specialized group comprising CEOs from major companies within the Tata Group has been established to ensure comprehensive safety strategies. This strategic focus arises from an urgent need to avert future tragedies and ensure the well-being of employees and customers across the group's diverse operations.

As Tata Group prepares for growth, from extending the reach of existing companies like Indian Hotels to adding new ventures, safety protocols are receiving heightened attention. Chandrasekaran reiterated that safety efforts are being integrated into every board's agenda, demonstrating its importance across the conglomerate.

