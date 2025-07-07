Uniting BRICS: Securing Critical Resources for Global Benefit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BRICS nations to collaborate on securing supply chains for critical minerals and technology, warning against their misuse for selfish gain. He called for global standards in AI use and emphasized a collective effort towards the Global South's development through initiatives like the BRICS New Development Bank.
At the annual BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need for the bloc to collaborate in securing supply chains for critical minerals and technology. He warned that these resources should not be exploited for selfish purposes or weaponized against other nations.
Speaking on artificial intelligence, Modi advocated for the establishment of global AI standards to maintain transparency and prevent misuse. Announcing an upcoming 'AI Impact Summit,' he underscored that addressing concerns and promoting innovation should have equal importance in AI governance.
Modi also emphasized the importance of supporting the Global South through the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), suggesting initiatives like the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform could play a significant role in collaboration and sharing best practices among member countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
