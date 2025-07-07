Left Menu

Uniting BRICS: Securing Critical Resources for Global Benefit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BRICS nations to collaborate on securing supply chains for critical minerals and technology, warning against their misuse for selfish gain. He called for global standards in AI use and emphasized a collective effort towards the Global South's development through initiatives like the BRICS New Development Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the annual BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the urgent need for the bloc to collaborate in securing supply chains for critical minerals and technology. He warned that these resources should not be exploited for selfish purposes or weaponized against other nations.

Speaking on artificial intelligence, Modi advocated for the establishment of global AI standards to maintain transparency and prevent misuse. Announcing an upcoming 'AI Impact Summit,' he underscored that addressing concerns and promoting innovation should have equal importance in AI governance.

Modi also emphasized the importance of supporting the Global South through the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), suggesting initiatives like the BRICS Agricultural Research Platform could play a significant role in collaboration and sharing best practices among member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

