Left Menu

Transforming Rail Infrastructure: Bihar's Rs 10,000 Crore Boost

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a significant investment of Rs 10,000 crore to improve rail infrastructure in Bihar as part of the Union Budget. This funding aims to modernize networks and enhance passenger amenities. The minister highlighted new developments at Karpoori Gram railway station during a recent ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:27 IST
Transforming Rail Infrastructure: Bihar's Rs 10,000 Crore Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Monday a substantial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in this year's Union Budget dedicated to fortifying rail infrastructure in Bihar.

During a ceremony near Karpoori Gram railway station in Samastipur district, Vaishnaw inaugurated enhanced passenger amenities and announced the inclusion of the station under the Samastipur railway division, breaking its prior association with Sonpur.

The funding represents part of a broader effort by the NDA government to lay 34,000 km of new railway tracks across India over the past 11 years, in addition to modernizing 1,300 stations as part of the Amrit Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025