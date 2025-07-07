Transforming Rail Infrastructure: Bihar's Rs 10,000 Crore Boost

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Monday a substantial allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in this year's Union Budget dedicated to fortifying rail infrastructure in Bihar.

During a ceremony near Karpoori Gram railway station in Samastipur district, Vaishnaw inaugurated enhanced passenger amenities and announced the inclusion of the station under the Samastipur railway division, breaking its prior association with Sonpur.

The funding represents part of a broader effort by the NDA government to lay 34,000 km of new railway tracks across India over the past 11 years, in addition to modernizing 1,300 stations as part of the Amrit Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)