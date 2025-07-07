Strategic Talks Boost ASEAN-India Trade Prospects

During the recent BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogue with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, concentrating on the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This pivotal meeting explored the necessity for reviewing the existing trade agreement from 2009, aiming to rectify trade disparities and foster sustainable economic links.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors including trade, defense, education, and healthcare. Modi expressed India's eagerness to see the successful conclusion of FTA negotiations, which, despite previous setbacks, are anticipated to rebalance trade dynamics favorably for both India and the ASEAN countries.

The discussions also touched upon global security, with Modi commending Malaysia's principled stance on recent security challenges. Furthermore, Modi's meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in technology, pharmaceuticals, and disaster management, signifying India's broadening global engagement strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)