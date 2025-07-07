Left Menu

Strategic Talks Boost ASEAN-India Trade Prospects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim at the BRICS summit highlighted the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The review aims to address trade imbalances between India and the ASEAN bloc and enhance bilateral economic relations. Discussions also covered other key sectors.

Updated: 07-07-2025 19:17 IST
During the recent BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogue with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, concentrating on the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This pivotal meeting explored the necessity for reviewing the existing trade agreement from 2009, aiming to rectify trade disparities and foster sustainable economic links.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors including trade, defense, education, and healthcare. Modi expressed India's eagerness to see the successful conclusion of FTA negotiations, which, despite previous setbacks, are anticipated to rebalance trade dynamics favorably for both India and the ASEAN countries.

The discussions also touched upon global security, with Modi commending Malaysia's principled stance on recent security challenges. Furthermore, Modi's meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in technology, pharmaceuticals, and disaster management, signifying India's broadening global engagement strategy.

