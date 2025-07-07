Strategic Talks Boost ASEAN-India Trade Prospects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim at the BRICS summit highlighted the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The review aims to address trade imbalances between India and the ASEAN bloc and enhance bilateral economic relations. Discussions also covered other key sectors.
During the recent BRICS summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic dialogue with Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, concentrating on the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This pivotal meeting explored the necessity for reviewing the existing trade agreement from 2009, aiming to rectify trade disparities and foster sustainable economic links.
Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors including trade, defense, education, and healthcare. Modi expressed India's eagerness to see the successful conclusion of FTA negotiations, which, despite previous setbacks, are anticipated to rebalance trade dynamics favorably for both India and the ASEAN countries.
The discussions also touched upon global security, with Modi commending Malaysia's principled stance on recent security challenges. Furthermore, Modi's meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in technology, pharmaceuticals, and disaster management, signifying India's broadening global engagement strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ASEAN
- India
- FTA
- trade
- Modi
- Malaysia
- economic relations
- BRICS
- agreement
- negotiations
ALSO READ
Kerala's Strategic Rs 100 Crore Allocation to Curb Essential Commodity Prices
Assam's Remarkable Transformation Recognized by PM Modi
Expressed deep concern at escalations, reiterated call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue, diplomacy:Modi after speaking to Iranian Prez.
PM Modi's vision of developed India focuses not only on innovation, infra, economic progress but also timely justice: Amit Shah.
PM Modi's vision of developed India focuses not only on innovation, infra, economic progress but also timely justice: Amit Shah.