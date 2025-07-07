Chaos at Budapest Airport: Storm Halts Operations
Budapest Airport halted operations after a violent storm caused significant damage. Heavy rain infiltrated a terminal, and runways were cluttered with debris and garbage. This disruption was reported by local news outlet index.hu.
On Monday, Budapest Airport was forced to suspend operations following severe storm damage, according to local news site index.hu.
The storm's intense rainfall led to water infiltrating the terminal building, compromising its functionality.
Additionally, runways were littered with debris and garbage, further obstructing airport operations.
