Chaos at Budapest Airport: Storm Halts Operations

Budapest Airport halted operations after a violent storm caused significant damage. Heavy rain infiltrated a terminal, and runways were cluttered with debris and garbage. This disruption was reported by local news outlet index.hu.

Updated: 07-07-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

On Monday, Budapest Airport was forced to suspend operations following severe storm damage, according to local news site index.hu.

The storm's intense rainfall led to water infiltrating the terminal building, compromising its functionality.

Additionally, runways were littered with debris and garbage, further obstructing airport operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

