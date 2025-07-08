Tripura's Economic Woes: A Call for Special Financial Support
Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has urged the 16th Finance Commission to address the state's revenue deficit caused by political instability in Bangladesh. The state's economy, heavily reliant on Indo-Bangla relations, is struggling. Additional funds are sought for infrastructure and special grants for tribal and ecological development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Tripura's economy faces significant challenges due to political instability in neighboring Bangladesh, highlighted by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.
In a recent meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, he emphasized the state's dire revenue deficit and dependency on Indo-Bangla trade relations.
Roy also requested special grants to improve infrastructure, particularly road and rail connectivity, and support for tribal development councils.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's Medical Crisis: Infrastructure Woes at Maulana Azad
Broadband Congress 2025: Merging AI with Smarter Infrastructure
RBI’s Landmark Reform Fuels Growth in India’s Aquaculture Infrastructure
Reliance Infrastructure Finalizes Debt Settlement with Yes Bank
World Bank Boosts South Africa's Infrastructure with $1.5 Billion Loan