Welcure Drugs Achieves Export Milestone With Over Rs 300 Crore Orders

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals completed export-sourcing orders worth nearly Rs 300 crore in Q1 2025-26. Acting as a procurement agent, it earned a 5% commission. The company is expanding its export portfolio while remaining debt-free, with recent assignments worth Rs 85.6 crore and a mandate with Thailand's Fortune SagarImpex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:47 IST
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced the completion of export-sourcing orders valued at approximately Rs 300 crore during the first quarter of 2025-26. The pharmaceutical company executed these orders as part of its routine fee-based export-sourcing services, highlighting its role as a procurement agent.

The company, in a regulatory filing, detailed that it successfully carried out seven export-sourcing assignments in Q1 FY 2025-26, generating revenue of Rs 299.91 crore. For these transactions, Welcure earned a steady 5% commission, showcasing its efficient operation model.

Welcure aims to enhance its fee-based export portfolio while sustaining its debt-free financial structure. Last month, it secured two export-sourcing assignments totaling Rs 85.6 crore and a substantial Rs 517 crore global sourcing deal with Thailand-based Fortune SagarImpex Company Ltd.

