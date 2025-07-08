Ventive and Marriott's Strategic Expansion in South Asia: A Game-Changer in Hospitality

On Tuesday, Ventive Hospitality and Marriott International announced an ambitious expansion with management contracts for seven premium hotels in India and Sri Lanka, comprising 1,548 rooms. The hotels are projected to be operational within the next 4-5 years, marking significant brand debuts in strategically important regions including Sri Lanka, Varanasi, and Pune.

Chairman and Executive Director of Ventive Hospitality, Atul Chordia, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, which aims to leverage Marriott's global expertise alongside Ventive's real estate acumen. With the portfolio-poised to double, the initiative underscores Ventive's commitment to sustainable growth as part of its post-listing strategy, in partnership with one of the world's leading hospitality brands.

Rajeev Menon, President for Marriott International in Asia Pacific, highlighted India as a crucial market, noting its potential to become the third largest for Marriott globally. The partnership aims to address the rising demand for luxury hospitality, introducing key brands like the Ritz-Carlton Reserve to new markets such as Sri Lanka.