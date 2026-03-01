Expansion Begins: Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant's New Units
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited initiated the construction of units five and six at the Kaiga nuclear power plant in Karnataka. These 700 MW reactors mark significant expansion, following regulatory approval, and will boost the plant's capacity from 880 MW to 2,280 MW, supporting clean energy goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) commenced construction on the fifth and sixth units of the Kaiga nuclear power plant in Karnataka on Sunday.
Following the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board's (AERB) recent approval, the first pour of concrete marks a pivotal step in the project. AERB Chairman AK Balasubrahmanian emphasized the rigorous safety and compliance reviews backing this permission.
Once completed, these 700 MW pressurised heavy water reactors will significantly increase Kaiga's capacity to 2,280 MW, contributing to India's clean energy and climate objectives.
ALSO READ
VOC Port's Mega Expansion: A Game-Changer for Southern India's Trade
Anticipated Cabinet Expansion in Manipur Post-Budget Session
Raptee.HV Accelerates Electric Motorcycle Expansion Across Indian Markets
LJP (Ram Vilas) Eyes Expansion with West Bengal and Assam Assembly Elections in Focus
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant