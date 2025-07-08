Buzzing Delay: Honeybees Halt IndiGo Flight at Surat Airport

A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight was unexpectedly delayed at Surat Airport due to a swarm of honeybees. The incident, which occurred on Monday, held the aircraft for approximately 45 minutes, according to airport director A N Sharma.

The bees were discovered by ground staff on the open cargo door as luggage was being loaded. Prompt action was taken by the airport's firefighting team, which resolved the situation by spraying water to disperse the bees, Sharma confirmed.

Despite the delay, all passengers were safely aboard, with one capturing the ordeal on video, which subsequently went viral. This marked the first instance of such an occurrence at Surat Airport, though similar incidents have happened at other airports during the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)