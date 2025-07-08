Left Menu

Buzzing Delay: Honeybees Halt IndiGo Flight at Surat Airport

A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Surat faced a 45-minute delay due to a swarm of honeybees on the luggage compartment's door. Airport officials swiftly removed the bees with water. The unusual incident was first at Surat airport, though similar events have happened elsewhere during monsoon seasons.

Updated: 08-07-2025 17:34 IST
Buzzing Delay: Honeybees Halt IndiGo Flight at Surat Airport
A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight was unexpectedly delayed at Surat Airport due to a swarm of honeybees. The incident, which occurred on Monday, held the aircraft for approximately 45 minutes, according to airport director A N Sharma.

The bees were discovered by ground staff on the open cargo door as luggage was being loaded. Prompt action was taken by the airport's firefighting team, which resolved the situation by spraying water to disperse the bees, Sharma confirmed.

Despite the delay, all passengers were safely aboard, with one capturing the ordeal on video, which subsequently went viral. This marked the first instance of such an occurrence at Surat Airport, though similar incidents have happened at other airports during the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

